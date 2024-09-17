'Bullets Flying, It Will Only Get Worse': Donald Trump Attacks Kamala Harris

Trump blamed Harris for propagating "Communist Left rhetoric". (File)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump launched a fierce attack on his Democrat rival Kamala Harris hours after a second assassination attempt on him. Trump was at his Florida golf course on Monday morning when Secret Service agents caught a suspect and found an AK-47 rifle in the nearby bushes. Suspect Ryan Routh has been charged with illegal possession of firearms, but officials clarified he did not fire any shot.

Trump blamed Harris - whom he referred to as "Comrade" - for propagating "Communist Left rhetoric", which he said has worsened the political culture in the US. He accused her of lying at the recent "highly partisan" ABC debate - though the US media had pointed out it was Trump who resorted to falsehoods during the debate.

"The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe's, then Kamala's, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust. Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse," asserted the former president who had survived another assassination attempt with a bloodied ear in Pennsylvania in July.

He also reiterated his demands to deport illegal immigrants and allow only those who come on the basis of merit. "Allowing millions of people, from places unknown, to invade and take over our Country, is an unpardonable sin. Our borders must be closed, and the terrorists, criminals, and mentally insane, immediately removed from American cities and towns, deported back to their counties of origin," he said.

Reacting to the assassination attempt, Harris had said she was "glad" that Trump was safe and that violence has no place in America.

Trump's running mate JD Vance too criticised her after the Monday morning incident. In an online post, he claimed Harris' allies have repeatedly called for Trump to be eliminated.

"Kamala Harris has said that "Democracy is on the line" in her race against President Trump. The gunman agreed, and used the exact same phrase. He had a Kamala Harris bumper sticker on his truck... he donated 19 times to Democrat causes and zero to Republican ones," said Vance on X.

He said that for years, Kamala Harris's "campaign surrogates" have said things like "Trump has to be eliminated," and targeted the US media for "double standard" on the coverage of the incident.

"The double standard is breathtaking. Donald Trump and I are, by their account, directly responsible for bomb threats from foreign countries. Why? Because we had the audacity to repeat what residents told us about the problems in their town. Meanwhile, Harris allies call for Trump to be eliminated as the media publishes arguments that he deserved to be shot," said Vance.