"Will Let You Know If Something's Wrong": Trump At Campaign Amid Pandemic

"There is something wrong with (Joe) Biden, that I can tell you," the 74-year-old president added, referring to his 77-year-old Democratic opponent in the November 3 presidential election.

Donald Trump called Biden a "helpless puppet of the radical left."

Tulsa, United States:

US President Donald Trump declared Saturday that he is in good health, speaking at length about a recent graduation ceremony at which he appeared to be showing signs of fatigue.

"I'll let you know if there is something wrong," Trump said at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first campaign event in more than three months.

He called Biden a "helpless puppet of the radical left."

