Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To Lift Ban On Deportations Under Emergency Law

US President Donald Trump on Friday appealed to the Supreme Court to lift a ban on deportations under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which he has used to target alleged gang members.

Trump invoked the obscure wartime law to fly alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to a prison in El Salvador, but a lower court ruled that the summary deportations must be paused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)