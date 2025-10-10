"I Feel Very Good Physically, Mentally": Trump As He Heads For Medical Test

Donald Trump heads for his second medical check-up this year on Friday with the oldest elected president in US history insisting that he is in "great shape."

Trump, 79, will address troops at Walter Reed military hospital on the outskirts of the capital Washington before undergoing the examination.

It comes three months after the White House announced Trump was diagnosed with a vein condition, following speculation about frequent bruising on his hand and his swollen legs.

The White House had said earlier this week that Friday's check-up would be an "annual" one, despite the fact that Trump had already undergone one of those in April.

But Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that he was "going to do a sort of semi-annual physical."

"I'm in great shape, but I'll let you know. But no, I have no difficulty thus far... Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good."

Republican Trump then embarked on one of his trademark tirades comparing his health with that of former presidents, particularly his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump said that during his last check-up "I also did a cognitive exam which is always very risky, because if I didn't do well, you'd be the first to be blaring it, and I had a perfect score."

Trump then added: "Did Obama do it? No. Did Bush do it? No. Did Biden do it? I definitely did. Biden wouldn't have gotten the first three questions right."

- Bruised hand -

But Trump has repeatedly been accused of a lack of openness about his health despite huge interest in the well-being of America's commander-in-chief.

In September, he dismissed social media rumors swirling about his health -- including false posts that he had died.

In July, the White House said Trump was diagnosed with a chronic but benign vein condition -- chronic venous insufficiency -- following speculation about his bruised hand and swollen legs.

The hand issue, it said, was linked to the aspirin he takes as part of a "standard" cardiovascular health program.

Trump is regularly seen at public events with heavy make-up on the back of his right hand which he uses to conceal the bruising.

At his last check-up the White House said Trump was in good health, saying he had a "normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness."

