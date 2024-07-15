Trump Arrives For Republican Convention Day After Assassination Attempt

Trump is expected to announce his running mate as early as the opening day on Monday. (File)

Former US president Donald Trump landed in Milwaukee on Sunday for the Republican National Convention, a little more than 24 hours after he was wounded in a failed assassination attempt, according to his son Eric Trump.

"Touchdown in Milwaukee with @realdonaldtrump," Eric Trump posted on social media platform X with a video peering through the cockpit as pilots landed the Republican presidential candidate's plane, dubbed "Trump Force One."

People could be seen disembarking from the plane at the airport in the Wisconsin city.

Trump had insisted he would stick to his schedule for the convention despite Saturday's shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania which left one bystander dead, two wounded, and Trump himself nicked in the ear by what he said was a "whizzing" bullet.

"I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said earlier Sunday on Truth Social.

"Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 P.M. TODAY," he wrote, adding that he opted against delaying his trip to Wisconsin.

Republicans are expected to confirm Trump as their nominee to challenge Democrat incumbent Joe Biden for the White House in November.

Trump is also expected to announce his running mate as early as the opening day on Monday.

He formally accepts the nomination on Thursday in a speech that will be followed by millions, closing the convention by ushering in "a new golden age for America," according to his campaign.

