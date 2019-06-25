Donald Trump Appoints Stephanie Grisham White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham will also hold the more strategic post of communications director: Melania Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday named Stephanie Grisham - until now the spokeswoman for his wife Melania - as chief White House press secretary.

The appointment, announced by Melania Trump on Twitter, replaces the outgoing Sarah Sanders, who has been sharply criticized for rarely briefing journalists who cover the White House.

Grisham will also hold the more strategic post of communications director, the first lady tweeted.

"I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!" Melania Trump wrote.

I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest - Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019

"She has been with us since 2015 - @POTUS & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country."

