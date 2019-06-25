Donald Trump Appoints Stephanie Grisham White House Press Secretary

The appointment, announced by Melania Trump on Twitter, replaces the outgoing Sarah Sanders, who has been sharply criticized for rarely briefing journalists who cover the White House.

World | | Updated: June 25, 2019 23:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Appoints Stephanie Grisham White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham will also hold the more strategic post of communications director: Melania Trump


Washington: 

President Donald Trump on Tuesday named Stephanie Grisham - until now the spokeswoman for his wife Melania - as chief White House press secretary.

The appointment, announced by Melania Trump on Twitter, replaces the outgoing Sarah Sanders, who has been sharply criticized for rarely briefing journalists who cover the White House.

Grisham will also hold the more strategic post of communications director, the first lady tweeted.

"I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!" Melania Trump wrote.

"She has been with us since 2015 - @POTUS & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

White House press secretaryWhite House press secretary Stephanie GrishamStephanie Grisham

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsOnePlus 7Samsung M40Amazon Prime

................................ Advertisement ................................