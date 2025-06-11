"Deal With China Done": Trump's Big Announcement On Trade Talks

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that, as a part of a trade agreement, China will supply rare earths upfront to the United States, and also permit visas for Chinese students.

In a Truth Social post, Trump announced that Beijing will supply United States with "full magnets and all necessary rare earth materials." In exchange for this, United States will let Chinese students study at American colleges and universities.

In May, it was because of rare earths, that the tariff truce between the two countries had derailed.

Earlier today, China's vice premier said that Beijing was ready to "strengthen cooperation" with Washington.