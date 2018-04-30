Trump And Macron Planted A Tree -- But Where Did It Go?

A week ago, at the beginning of Macron's visit to Washington, the French president joined his American counterpart to throw handfuls of soil on the roots of a young oak tree as the their respective first ladies looked on.
It was a symbolic gesture: the tree came from a northern French forest where 2,000 US Marines died during the First World War.
But a few days later, the plant was nowhere to be seen.
Amid fervent speculation, France on Sunday came through with an explanation: the tree, now not just a plant but a symbol of US-French relations, had been placed in quarantine.
"It is a quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported into the US," Gerard Araud, French ambassador to America, wrote on Twitter.
"It will be replanted afterwards."
Comments
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)