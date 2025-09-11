Advertisement

Trump Ally And Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At US University

Kirk was at Utah Valley University when the incident happened, US networks and local media reported. His condition was not immediately clear.

Right-wing youth activist Charlie Kirk, a major ally of President Donald Trump, was shot Wednesday at a US university, multiple media reported.

Christine Nelson, from Utah Valley University police, confirmed only that "we did have shots fired. We've asked people to shelter in place."

