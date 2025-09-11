Trump Ally And Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At US University

Right-wing youth activist Charlie Kirk, a major ally of President Donald Trump, was shot Wednesday at a US university, multiple media reported.

Kirk was at Utah Valley University when the incident happened, US networks and local media reported. His condition was not immediately clear.

Christine Nelson, from Utah Valley University police, confirmed only that "we did have shots fired. We've asked people to shelter in place."

