Donald Trump Again Hits Out With 'Fake News' Dig At CNN International

US President Donald Trump has hit out at CNN International - the global broadcast wing of popular CNN - alleging that the news channel does not portray the correct picture of his administration.In a lengthy tweet, Mr Trump yesterday alleged that CNN represents United States to the world very poorly.Fox News, he said, is "MUCH more important" in the United States than CNN, but outside of the US, "CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news."Mr Trump is spending his Thanksgiving weekend in Mar-a-Lago in Florida."They (CNN International) represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!" US President Trump said, who has been critical of several mainstream American media outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, and The Washington Post.CNN was quick to respond."It's not CNN's job to represent the US to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news," the public relations account of the channel tweeted.Soon thereafter several of CNN's top journalists came to the defence of their colleagues in their international wing."Thinking about @cnni and my brave and hard-working colleagues there who cover famines and wars and politics and terrorism and everything else. Amazing men and women, thank you for your continued excellence," tweeted Jake Tapper, a popular CNN anchor."@realDonaldTrump My @CNNi & @CNN colleagues regularly risk their lives in #Syria #Iraq #Afghanistan #Niger and beyond, following US Troops into war-zones, chronicling natural disasters, holding dictators to account & profiling everyday heroes," tweeted Jon Sciutto, CNN's national security correspondent.