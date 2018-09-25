Donald Trump Accuses OPEC Of "Rip-Off", Calls For Lower Prices

"OPEC as usual is ripping off the rest of the world, and I don't like it. Nobody should like it," said Donald Trump

World | | Updated: September 25, 2018 21:24 IST
US President Donald Trump addressed the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly today (AFP)

United Nations, United States: 

US President Donald Trump accused members of the OPEC oil cartel of "ripping off" the world on Tuesday as he called for a lowering of fuel prices.

"The United States stands ready to export our abundant affordable supply of oil, clean coal, and natural gas," Trump told the United Nations General Assembly.

"OPEC and OPEC nations are, as usual, ripping off the rest of the world, and I don't like it. Nobody should like it."



