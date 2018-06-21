Donald Trump, A 2-Year-Old Immigrant Girl. See TIME's Hard-Hitting Cover In TIME magazine's latest cover, a girl is crying and looking up at US President Donald Trump, alluding to his now-withdrawn border separation policy

Share EMAIL PRINT Donald Trump has again appeared in the cover of American weekly TIME over his policies New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has again made it to the cover of TIME magazine for reasons he might not necessarily call "terrific". Mr Trump's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents on the US-Mexico border -- now withdrawn -- came under collective pressure from even people in the President's inner circle, especially from his wife, Melania Trump, and eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.



In white, small letters on a background of deep red, the words "Welcome to America" are printed. What amplifies the cover's bright, solid colour is a photo of Donald Trump in dark suits looking down at a small girl in pink jacket, who cannot stop crying. The girl stands with her hands folded. Donald Trump carries either a faint smile or the beginning of what may eventually turn into a full smirk.



The photo of the girl, a two-year-old Honduran whose mother was detained in Texas, was shot by John Moore, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for Getty Images, a report in TIME says. The American magazine says Mr Moore has been photographing immigrants crossing the US-Mexico border for years.

TIME's new cover: A reckoning after Trump's border separation policy: What kind of country are we? https://t.co/U4Uf8bffoRpic.twitter.com/sBCMdHuPGc - TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2018

"This one was tough for me. As soon as it was over, they were put into a van. I had to stop and take deep breaths," Mr Moore told TIME. "All I wanted to do was pick her up. But I couldn't," he told the magazine.



This is not the first time Donald Trump has appeared in the covers of American magazine in a not-so-flattering depiction of his policies.



In June, TIME ran a cover with a photo of Donald Trump in suits, looking at a mirror where in the reflection An early look at next week's cover: "In the Hole," by Anthony Russo, is a response to President Trump's recent comments about immigration. https://t.co/YW8p5ojJBapic.twitter.com/jDcBcwFH8F - The New Yorker (@NewYorker) January 12, 2018

Mr Trump had reportedly described immigrants from Africa and Haiti as coming from "shithole" countries, drawing charges of racism.



