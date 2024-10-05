Advertisement

Trump Promotes Fake Endorsement From JPMorgan CEO

Trump posted to his Truth Social platform a photograph of Dimon with the headline: "New: Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has endorsed Trump for President."

Washington:

Donald Trump on Friday promoted a fake endorsement from JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, who has not taken a side in the US presidential election.

Trump posted to his Truth Social platform a photograph of Dimon with the headline: "New: Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has endorsed Trump for President."

The item, posted by Trump around 1800 GMT, appeared to be a repost of another social media item.

But a JPMorgan spokesman said the longtime bank head has not taken a side in the race.

"That report was false," said JPMorgan spokesman Joe Evangelisti in an email to AFP. "Jamie has not endorsed a candidate."

Trump in August shared doctored images that purported to show superstar singer Taylor Swift supporting his presidential campaign.

But Swift last month delivered a sweeping endorsement to Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. The doctored images shared by Trump "conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation," she wrote in a September 11 Instagram post.

"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," Swift said.

At 1700 GMT, the fake Dimon endorsement was still posted to Trump's page on Truth Social.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump, US Presidential Elections 2024, JP Morgan
