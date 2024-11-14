Dominica To Award Its Highest National Honour To PM Modi

The Commonwealth of Dominica will honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award will also recognise PM Modi's dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica. Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica will present the award during the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana next week.

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, in February 2021, PM Modi supplied Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine—"a generous gift which enabled Dominica to extend support to its Caribbean neighbours”, notes the press release issued by the Prime Minister's office.

Dominica appreciates India's support not just in the healthcare sector but also in education, and information technology. It also recognises India's role in promoting climate resilience-building initiatives and sustainable development on a global level.

“Prime Minister Modi has been a true partner to Dominica, particularly during our time of need amid a global health crisis. It is an honour to present him with Dominica's highest national accolade as a symbol of our gratitude for his support and as a reflection of the strong ties between our countries,” said PM Skerrit.

PM Skerrit showed interest in building on this partnership and working on the common goal of progress and resilience.

As per the official release, PM Modi accepted the offer of the award and emphasised the importance of collaboration in tackling global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts. PM Modi affirmed India's commitment to working alongside Dominica and the Caribbean in addressing these issues.