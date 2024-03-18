Dog-Killing 'Liver Fluke' Parasite Spreading Fast Across US

The parasite Heterobilharzia americana is fatal for dogs. (Representational Pic)

A dog-killing parasite has been spotted for the first time in the Colorado Rover in southern California, according to a report in New York Post. The parasite, called Heterobilharzia americana, is a flatworm more commonly known as a liver fluke. It had previously been found in Texas and some other states, but has now spread west, the outlet further said. These flatworms cause schistosomiasis in dogs, which can be fatal. The parasite is contracted when dogs wade or swim in freshwater where infected snails are present.

"Dogs can die from this infection, so we are hoping to raise public awareness that it's there. If you're swimming in the Colorado River with them, your pets are in peril," UC Riverside nematology professor Adler Dillman told the UC Riverside News.

The researchers tested 2,000 snails on the banks of the Colorado River between March and August 2023 after finding out several dogs infected by parasite had gone there.

The researchers said their findings suggest "a wider distribution of the parasite than previously reported. Our findings have implications for public health, veterinary medicine, and biodiversity conservation, contributing to developing effective control strategies to prevent the spread of this emerging infectious disease".

"This significant finding marks the westernmost record of this endemic North American schistosome in the US. The identification of the parasite in an area with a documented history of canine schistosomiasis emphasises the persistence and potential expansion of this parasitic threat," the researchers said.

Signs of Heterobilharzia Americana infection:

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Coughing

Increased gut sounds

An increase in drinking and urination

Other signs include: hematochezia and hyporexia or anorexia

Young, large breed, hunting or herding dogs are particularly vulnerable to infection.