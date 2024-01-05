Dog Chews Up Rs 3.32 Lakh Of Owners' Cash: 'I Almost Had A Heart Attack'

Several $100 and $50 bills were torn by Cecil the dog.

A dog in Pennsylvania shocked its owners after eating $4,000 (Rs 3.32 lakh) in cash. According to the BBC, seven-year-old Cecil, a goldendoodle, snacked on the envelope of money its owners had set aside for some job last month. Clayton and Carrie Law said they retrieved most of the money from the chewed up lot and only $450 is missing. They even took to a veterinarian but were told the dog is fine, the outlet further said in its report.

The couple had withdrawn the money to pay to a contractor in cash for installing a fence.

About 30 minutes later, they were surprised to find their beloved dog enjoying the money, leaving scattered pieces of cash everywhere.

"Suddenly Clayton yelled to me, 'Cecil's eating $4,000!'" Carrie Law said in an interview with the Pittsburgh City Paper. "I thought, 'I cannot be hearing that'. I almost had a heart attack."

Cecil is usually well behaved, but with the act the dog gave them a rude shock.

"This dog, I swear to God, has never touched anything in his life," Ms Law, 33, further told the outlet.

The couple approached the bank and were told that such accidents happen frequently and as long as the serial number is visible on the currency notes, it would take back the money.

The Washington Post said Cecil has lived with the Laws since it was a puppy.

"Cecil's a goofy guy and he's very particular - you could leave a steak on the table, and he wouldn't touch it because he's not food motivated. But apparently he is money motivated," said Ms Law.

She also said that Cecil had not been interested in things on the counter in the past, nor had he torn up items that were up there.

The Laws had to dig through the dog's vomit to retrieve the cash.