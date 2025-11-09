Doctor Attempts To Save Passenger Who Dies Mid-Flight on Singapore Airlines: "My Ethical Duty"

A man died on a recent Singapore Airlines flight, despite the efforts of three onboard doctors and the cabin crew to save him, CNA reported. The passenger was reportedly a liver cancer patient. The incident happened on board SQ378, which was flying from Singapore to Milan on Wednesday, November 5. Dr Desmond Wai, a gastroenterologist from Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre, was on a family holiday flight to Milan when a call for medical help came over the cabin speakers. Without hesitation, he stepped forward to assist.

"Being a doctor, it's my ethical duty to help," said Dr Wai, a gastroenterologist with a clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre.

At the rear of the plane, he discovered a middle-aged man collapsed on the floor, with the cabin crew already on scene holding an automated external defibrillator (AED). A resuscitation trolley and emergency medication had also been set up and were ready for use.

Alongside two other doctors, Dr. Wai performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) in an attempt to revive the passenger. The medical team worked closely with the well-trained cabin crew during the emergency. Despite their best efforts, after roughly 30 minutes, they were forced to stop resuscitation when it became clear the man could not be revived.

"We saw no progress and we advised the crew to stop. I'm sorry to say that we failed, but that's life. Part of a doctor's life is to be called and to help as much as we can," said Dr Wai.

The man's wife, who was traveling with him, was in tears and thanked Dr. Wai, saying, "Thank you, doctor, for trying". The cabin crew also expressed their gratitude to the doctors. Upon landing, the doctors had to provide statements to the local police as part of the standard procedure following an onboard death.

Dr Wai encouraged other medical professionals to also step forward during emergencies.

Singapore Airlines expressed condolences to the family of the passenger who died. The airline also thanked passengers, including medical personnel, who assisted during the emergency, and cited privacy reasons for not sharing further details.