World's Longest Nonstop Flights To Get $821 Million Luxury Upgrade

The world's longest nonstop commercial flights are getting a major upgrade. Singapore Airlines (SIA) recently announced a multi-year program worth 1.1 billion Singapore dollars (about $821 million) to install new long-haul cabin goods in its 41 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, reported CNN. The ultra-long-range A350ULR, which operates on marathon routes such as nonstop flights from Singapore to New York, will also get four exclusive first-class seats. It only has business class and premium economy cabins.



In a statement, SIA said the new A350-900 first and business-class products are “designed from the ground up, with a spacious layout and ergonomic elements that cater to every customer's needs.”



Goh Choon Phong, CEO, SIA, said that over the past six years, the airline engaged customers and stakeholders to help design its next-generation long-haul cabin products, "anticipating their evolving preferences and expectations down to the finest detail."



The new first class and business class seat designs will incorporate thoughtful elements that push the boundaries of comfort, luxury and modernity, allowing our customers to relax or work effortlessly on board, he added. "Premium economy class and economy class customers can also look forward to refreshed cabin interiors that enhance their travel experience," he said.



The first retrofitted A350-900ULR is expected to enter service in the first quarter of 2027, while the first refitted A350-900 long-haul aircraft is anticipated to enter service in the second quarter of 2026. According to the airline, its next Boeing 777-9 aircraft will also have the revised seat designs.



ULR in A350-900ULR stands for ultra-long-range flights. These seven aircraft are flown to and from the United States. They take 18 to 19 hours, on average, and cover over 9,500 miles between Singapore's Changi Airport and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.



For now, passengers who wish to take advantage of SIA's most opulent offers can reserve a private "suite" on one of its Airbus A380s or a first-class seat on one of its Boeing 777 aircraft.



