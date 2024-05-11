'Do You Want Your Kids To Be Like Trump?' Indian-American Backing Biden

Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla made a strong pitch in favour of President Joe Biden on Saturday and sought to know if Donald Trump's supporters would want their children to be like the Republican presidential contender.

The question I keep asking myself is would his supporters want their own kids to be like @realDonaldTrump and have #Trumpvalues? Do you want your kids to be like him? Republicans and Democrats can disagree on priorities but its Democrats, Republicans and #DONkeyRumpTrump hijack… https://t.co/KXQS6yIMQd — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) May 11, 2024

"The question I keep asking myself is would his supporters want their own kids to be like @realDonaldTrump and have #Trumpvalues? Do you want your kids to be like him? Republicans and Democrats can disagree on priorities but its Democrats, Republicans and #DONkeyRumpTrump hijack victims," said Mr Khosla.

Mr Khosla, the co-founder of Sun Microsystems, made the remarks in an online post hours after he hosted Biden at his Silicon Valley home for a fundraiser. The tickets at the event were in the range of $6,600-$100,000, and raised total funds of $1.5 million for Biden.

This was the first fundraiser by an Indian-American in the 2024 election cycle attended by Biden.

Biden, who addressed the gathering, focused on immigration and women's rights, and also mentioned Trump in his 15-minute speech. He also spoke about immigrants being "incredible contributors" to the country. "We have the input of new immigrants coming into the country that should come into the country that are generating economic growth," he said.

He also thanked Mr Khosla for hosting him and said, "Vinod and Neeru (Khosla), thank you. Thank you for that introduction and your whole family...Thank you for inviting us to your wonderful home because I came to see your dogs. As the press can tell you, I like dogs better than people sometimes."