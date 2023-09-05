Disturbing Video Shows Man Attacking 60-Year-Old Woman Over 50 Times With A Cane In US

The woman remained motionless on the ground for a few seconds

A disturbing video has surfaced online from the US which shows a man hitting a 60-year-old woman over 50 times with her own cane in a Harlem subway station.

According to a New York Post report, the attack happened on Friday just before 3:30 a.m. when the woman was walking at the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station, NYPD officials told the outlet.

The horrifying two-minute video shows the unidentified man lunging at the woman with an umbrella and the woman trying to fight him off with her cane. The woman lost her balance and fell to the ground screaming while the man grabbed the woman's cane and started hitting her.

This poor woman was beaten by a homeless man within a subway station for an entire two minutes with no intervention. The stuff of nightmares.



pic.twitter.com/fbm3wnV5yT — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) September 3, 2023

The man then struck the woman with her own cane more than 50 times in the head, stomach, leg, arms, back and hands. Moments later, the cane fell apart. The man then started throwing punches and yelling at the woman.

The woman remained motionless on the ground for a few seconds and then the suspect kicked her several times.

According to NYPD sources, the 60-year-old woman did not know the suspect. She was rushed to the nearby hospital where she is said to be in stable condition.

The police said that the suspect fled the scene before cops arrived at the scene. It is unclear how the argument started between them.