Displaced Palestinians Begin To Return To North Gaza, Hamas Says 'Victory'

Hamas said the return of Gazans to the north of the devastated territory was a victory against "plans" for the forced displacement of the Palestinians.

Almost all Gazans have been displaced by the war.
Gaza City:

Hamas said Monday that the return of Gazans to the north of the devastated territory after being forced to flee by more than 15 months of war was a victory against "plans" for the forced displacement of the Palestinians.

"The return of the displaced is a victory for our people, and signals the failure and defeat of the plans for occupation and displacement," the group said as thousands of Gazans streamed northward after Israel stopped blocking their passage. Hamas's ally Islamic Jihad called it a "response to all those who dream of displacing our people".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Hamas, Gaza, Palestinians
