Disney Donates $15 Million To Relief For Los Angeles Amid Raging Wildfires

In the wake of the ongoing wildfires pummeling Los Angeles, the Walt Disney Company said it would help support organisations offering services on the ground.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the company committed to donate USD 15 million "for initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts."

Those funds would be earmarked for the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and other organisations.

"As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation," said Disney CEO Bob Iger.

"Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need."

Paramount Global's co-chiefs, Brian Robbins, Chris McCarthy and George Cheeks also wrote a memo to staff that stated the company would donate USD 1 million to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Red Cross, Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen and Best Friends Animal Society.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)