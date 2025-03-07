Disney's Biggest Cruise Ship Ever Will Be Based In Asia. What To Expect

Disney's biggest and newest cruise ship, Disney Adventure, is set to sail from Singapore on December 15, 2025, for its inaugural journey.



Disney Cruise Line is wrapping up its biggest ship to date and recently shed light on what passengers may expect on its maiden voyage.

Disney Adventure will operate out of the Marina Bay Cruise Centre for at least five years in accordance with the agreement between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board.



The 1,122-foot-long cruise ship has a gross tonnage of 208,000 and can accommodate about 6,000 passengers.



There will be seven creatively themed "lands" with an abundance of immersive experiences that bring Disney, Marvel, and Pixar's stories to life on an unprecedented scale.



The Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, Marvel Landing, San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, Town Square, and Disney Discovery Reef are among the seven themed zones.



The Disney Imagination Garden, a unique gathering spot at the ship's centre, will feature a century of Disney tales. There will likely be enthralling stage shows like "Avengers Assemble!" and "Duffy and the Friend Ship" during the journey.



Alongside enjoying delectable Indian and Pacific cuisine at Mowgli's Eatery and Gramma Tala's Kitchen, guests may also see their favourite Disney characters.



The Ironcycle Test Run is an Avengers-themed attraction, which will allow visitors to test-drive Tony Stark's "Iron Cycle" prototype on an 820-foot rollercoaster.



It will be located on the upper deck of Marvel Landing, hung up to 30 feet over the upper decks.



The Disney Discovery Reef is another themed land located in the back of the ship.



Be prepared to be captivated by aquatic stories of "Luca," "Finding Nemo," "The Little Mermaid," and "Lilo & Stitch".



Toy Story Place has a Sunnyside Family Pool, Woody and Jessie's Wild Slides, the Flying Saucer Splash Zone, the Toy Story Splash Pad, and multiple whirlpool spas for family enjoyment in the water.



Visitors can find the Big Hero Arcade and its immersive Hiro Training Zone on San Fransokyo Street. They can also enjoy Disney movies on two giant screens.



The Marvel Style Studio is one of the Disney Cruise "firsts". Visitors can obtain hairstyles, cosmetics, and attire modelled after well-known figures, including Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and Thor.



Numerous dining options such as two restaurants with entertainment, two restaurants with animation, two gourmet restaurants, and several themed eateries are available on board.



From "Tangled" to "Frozen," Cinderella to Tiana, this magical place will have stores, cafés, and themed dining options.



The Disney Adventure will be the cruise line's first ship to homeport in Asia, with round-trip trips launching in Singapore. These journeys will be short, with most offered trips lasting three or four nights.



Travellers can now schedule their trips through September 2026.