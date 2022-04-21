'Disgusted', Ukrainian Millionaire Asks Armed Forces To Bomb His Mansion

Stavnitser had fled the country to Poland but left members of his security team back at the mansion

A Ukrainian millionaire recently asked the military in his own country to bomb his recently built mansion after he saw occupying Russian forces using it as a base to fire rockets into Kyiv. Andrey Stavnitser, the CEO of TransInvestService, managed to see through a webcam installed in his home, Russian soldiers holding position on his land and bringing in all sorts of different military equipment. Seeing this, Stavnitser gave the coordinates of his mansion to the Ukraine Armed Forces and asked them to bomb it.

“It was a kind of an obvious decision for me,” the millionaire told Good Morning Britain show and added that he felt “disgusted” by seeing Russian Troops move around in his home and use it as a base of operations. Stavnitser had fled the country to Poland but left members of his security team back at the mansion. He went on to add that his security staff were taken hostage and were undressed and interrogated after their phones were taken away.

He saw in real time his mansion being taken over by Russian troops and accused them of looting nearby homes as well. He said, “I saw that they were basically (looting) other homes and bringing stuff from other homes into my house, and from there loading trucks with TVs and … iPads, computers, personal belongings of other people…I felt disgusted. I felt dirty, looking at some guys walking inside my house.”

Stavnitser went on to tell Good Morning Britain that he saw 12 military vehicles parked on his property, some having Tornado rocket launcher systems. “This equipment has a range for 40 kilometers (25 miles), so they were basically starting to shoot Kyiv from my house,” The Ukrainian millionaire said. He also went on to finish the interview by saying, “I want to do everything possible to help Ukraine win because I think we're safeguarding Europe's safety, and it is important for us to kick those bastards out of our land. It's just a little bit that I could do.”