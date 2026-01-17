Disguises, Boats, Flights: Video Shows Machado's Daring Escape From Venezuela

Footage of the rescue operation that helped Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado leave Venezuela in December 2025 has surfaced online. It offers a glimpse into the high-risk exfiltration carried out under the Nicolas Maduro regime.

The operation involved disguises, two boats navigating choppy seas, and a subsequent flight, reported the BBC. The mission, dubbed Operation Golden Dynamite, was marked by difficult weather conditions and extended periods of uncertainty.

Machado was attempting to reach Norway by December 10, 2025, to receive the Nobel Peace Prize she won for challenging Maduro, Venezuela's then authoritarian leader, who was captured by the US recently, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Now, the footage of Machado's exfiltration from Venezuela shared on X shows key moments from the rescue operation.

Audio Reveals Tense Moments At Sea

Operation Golden Dynamite unfolded off the coast near the island of Curacao, South America. Audio released later by a team member identified only as Brian captures the urgency of those moments.

In the recording, Brian is heard saying, “Today is December 9. The boys and I are in Curacao, departing on a boat to go get Maria Corina Machado. We've been in and out of the region now for over a month, working on Venezuela ops, but this is the big enchilada. So, getting her from where she is to where she needs to be is definitely a challenge. We'll see how this goes.”

In a subsequent clip, Brian adds, “We are on boat two here at the rally point boat one, but we have not heard from it in quite some time. They have no comps. So, we're gonna sit here for a little bit.”

Moments later, a male voice can be heard saying, “Yeah, that's them, that's them.” Another voice calls out Machado's name and asks her, “Maria, do you have a suitcase or a bag?” She replies, “Yes, I have a bag.”

As the boat approaches, the voices become sharper and more urgent. “Here it comes. Here it comes,” someone says.

Relief soon follows. Brian says, “Hi, Maria. Nice to meet you. I've got you.”

Machado responds, “It's so wet and so cold.”

The clip later shows Machado identifying herself, saying, “I'm Maria Corina Machado. I'm alive, I'm safe and very grateful to Grey Bull.”

Disguise, Boats And A Flight To Safety

Wearing a wig and a disguise, Machado began her escape from Venezuela on the afternoon of December 8, 2025, according to The Wall Street Journal. She first travelled from the Caracas suburb where she had been in hiding for a year to a coastal fishing village, where a skiff was waiting.

Despite the risks involved, Machado ultimately reached Oslo, Norway, safely and in time to collect her Nobel Peace Prize.