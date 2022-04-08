No-Trust Vote Tomorrow, Pak PM Imran Khan Calls For Protests On Sunday

Calling on the people of Pakistan to protect the country's sovereignty, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the people to hit the streets on Sunday and peacefully protest against an "imported government". Making sensational claims that foreign powers are trying to topple his government as they want a pliable man at the top, he also accused the opposition parties of being hand in glove with them in order to get out of corruption cases and make money.

"We got to know that US diplomats were meeting our people. Then we got to know about the entire plan," he said, adding that he is not at the liberty to publicly release all the details owing to national security concerns.

Nowhere else in the world, not even in 'Banana Republics', does this happen so openly, he said about the alleged horse-trading of elected representatives.

In his late-night address to the nation ahead of the crucial no-trust vote against him tomorrow morning, he slammed the opposition for indulging in blatant horse-trading, saying politicians are being bought and sold like sheep.

He also pointed to India and said that no superpower can dictate terms to it as it's a sovereign nation. "None of them has the guts to speak to India like that," he said,

PM Khan said foreign powers want a pliable PM and that's why they are trying to get him out. He has called the political situation an attack on the sovereignty of Pakistan. "We are 22 crore people. It is insulting that someone from outside is ordering this to 22 crore people," he said.

He also slammed the country's media, accusing it of "celebrating" the government's fall.

The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a move by PM Khan to block a parliamentary vote seeking to oust him. The dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was "unconstitutional", the Pakistan Supreme Court said.

"I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but it should have looked at a threat letter before issuing its verdict,” Mr Khan said in his address, adding that he was saddened by the verdict.

The deputy speaker had blocked a no-confidence motion against him and the President, seen as the PM's loyalist, dissolved the parliament and ordered fresh elections.

The court reconstituted the national assembly and ordered the Speaker to call a session. The no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan will now be held on Saturday at 10 am.

If Mr Khan loses, he will be the first Prime Minister to be removed through a no-trust vote. The opposition could then nominate its own Prime Minister and hold power until August 2023, by which date fresh elections have to be held.

Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party effectively lost the majority in the assembly earlier this month when a key coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition. More than a dozen lawmakers from the ruling party also indicated that they would cross the floor. The opposition says it has more than 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly, which needs a quarter of members present for a quorum.

No Prime Minister has ever seen out a full term in Pakistan since its inception.