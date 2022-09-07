'Didn't Get The Job?' UK Job Firm Takes A Dig At Rishi Sunak Who Lost To Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak mocked by a UK based recruitment firm

Politics is a brutal business. On Monday, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss defeated Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak in race to become the next British Prime Minister. Soon after, a UK recruitment company, CV Library, began advertising at Mr Sunak's expense. The job-based site took a jibe at the candidate in their new billboards. The former Chancellor of the Exchequer's face was seen across mobile billboards in the streets of UK.

His face appeared next to slogan: "Didn't get the job?" in bold letters. Underneath the tagline, it was written, "We've got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you."

Check out the post here:

Mr Sunak, 42, soon after his defeat, took to twitter to thank everyone who voted for him. "I've said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It's right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," the British Indian former Chancellor tweeted.

Netizens were not happy with the marketing campaign done by CV Library. A Linkedin user wrote, "News aside, am I the only one that thinks that this "novel" way of digital advertising is horrible and extremely not eco-conscious? To have a minivan tour the streets with a screen seems like an irresponsible waste of petrol, contributing to traffic jams, not to mention the contamination it causes." Another user commented, "Disgraceful! Regardless of who the photo is of, whether it's Rishi, Liz, Boris, Tony, Margaret et al; If your child didn't get the job they wanted, do we laugh? If they were in the public eye I suppose it's ok? If he / she had a visible disability, identify as someone other than he or she, would you show their face in the ad with the same comment? I just don't get it!!! Crazy world #bekind My comment is nothing in relation to politics."

This is not the first time, CV Library has taken a jibe on a political leader. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also a victim of company's marketing campaign. Mr Johnson was aimed when he stepped down as Prime Minister, the job-site ran an ad with a slogan: 'Resigned today? Find a new job that works for you.'