Did Donald Trump Really Keep Original FIFA Club World Cup Trophy, And Chelsea Receive Replica?

United States President Donald Trump said that FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave him the original Club World Cup trophy during a White House visit in March, saying he could keep it "forever". Trump said that FIFA made a copy and gave it to Chelsea after they won the competition 3-0 against Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The trophy was unveiled by Infantino for the first time in an event at the Oval Office in March. And since then, the trophy has stayed there.

"I said, When are you going to pick up the trophy? [They said] 'We're never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We're making a new one,'" Trump said in an interview with official Club World Cup broadcaster Dazn on Sunday. "And they actually made a new one. So that was quite exciting, but it is in the Oval [Office] right now."

Chelsea players were surprised by Trump's extended presence during the trophy ceremony. Cole Palmer, who scored twice in the game, said, "I knew he was going to be here, but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused."

Trump's relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino appears to be close, with FIFA recently opening a new office in Trump Tower, New York City. Trump jokingly mentioned he could issue an executive order to change the name of "soccer" to "football" in the United States.

The incident has sparked controversy, with many questioning Trump's actions and the close ties between him and FIFA. Trump's presence at the final attracted attention, with fans booing him when he appeared on stadium screens alongside First Lady Melania Trump when they arrived for the match.