Diagnosed With Cancer, Biden Could Die In 2 Months, Claims Trump Ally Laura Loomer

Laura Loomer, a close ally of US President Donald Trump and a MAGA (Make America Great Again) influencer, on Monday claimed former President Joe Biden could "die in the next 2 months." Her statement came after the Democrat's office confirmed that Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

In a series of posts on X, Loomer said people owe her "an apology" for not believing her when she claimed "Biden was terminally ill last July."

"I was right about the medical emergency...And I am going to be proven right when he dies too. Biden is terminally ill... A lot of people owe me an apology. I told you all Biden was terminally ill last July. Terminal is 6 months to a year... Won't be long," she said.

She retweeted a post from July 2024 where she claimed that Joe Biden "is dying", and wrote, "Like I said in July, Biden is terminally ill. Don't forget when I reported on how his brother Frank blurted out that his brother was terminally ill...Biden could very well die in the next 2 months."

Like I said in July, Biden is terminally ill.



Don't forget when I reported on how his brother Frank blurted out that his brother was terminally ill.



“We look forward to whatever time we have left” with Joe Biden.



Biden could very well die in the next 2 months.



Receipts 👇🏻 https://t.co/wCSxxRDKUY — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 18, 2025

Loomer also alleged that "the White House physicians have long been suspected of fabricating his medical records."

"As I reported last year, White House physicians had many late-night visits with Biden that went past midnight. Check the logs, you'll see for yourself," she wrote on X.

She also shared a "video from 7/20/2022 of Biden admitting he has cancer." However, at the time, the White House clarified that Biden was referring to his skin cancer that was removed before he became president.

She claimed that "Biden likely had cancer his entire presidency. They covered it up for 4 years."

"Everyone is saying they hope Biden recovers. He's not going to recover...We need to accept reality and start investigations. This is the biggest scandal to ever come out of the White House," she said.

Joe Biden's Diagnosis

Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, the Democrat's office announced on Sunday. The press statement said the Democratic leader was diagnosed with the disease after he experienced urinary symptoms, and a prostate nodule was found, and now, the Biden family was reviewing options for possible treatment plans.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement said.

The 82-year-old leader's son, Beau Biden, also died of cancer in 2015. According to the statement, Biden's cancer was found to have "a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5)."

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men. Prostate cancer that looks "very abnormal" is assigned the highest rating, Grade 5, according to the American Cancer Society. The Gleason Score goes up to 10, indicating the seriousness of Biden's disease.

