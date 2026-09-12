AI firm Anthropic has said in a report that it detected a UAE-linked influence operation that targeted the Muslim Brotherhood and United Nations experts critical of Abu Dhabi's alleged role in war-ravaged Sudan.

In a report on misuse of its AI models on Thursday, Anthropic said it uncovered and disrupted the broad campaign it linked "with high confidence" to UAE government officials.

Aimed primarily at the Muslim Brotherhood, the operation used the company's Claude chatbot to generate reports, advocacy materials, social media content and testimony on Sudan.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), triggering what the United Nations has described as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The UAE has repeatedly been accused of supporting the RSF and fuelling the conflict, allegations Abu Dhabi denies.

Anthropic said the operation focused on an AI persona known as "Deadshot", guided by a doctrine calling for "a coordinated transatlantic and regional operation to dismantle the Muslim Brotherhood globally".

Another effort involved appropriating the identity of a genuine Sudanese human rights organisation and drafting testimony for two named individuals so that "materials serving a party to the Sudan conflict would reach the UN as from independent local witnesses, rather than state messaging".

Anthropic said the operation also ghost-wrote official testimonies intended for delivery at the 62nd session of the UN Human Rights Council, drafting them under "specific restrictions" that neither speech mention the UAE.

The operation also compiled what Anthropic described as "counter-accountability dossiers" on UN Special Rapporteurs who had criticised the UAE's conduct in Sudan.

The UAE did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Anthropic said the operation ran roughly 300 fake social media accounts, though it could not determine whether the testimonies or dossiers reached their intended audiences or influenced policy decisions.

More than 200,000 people have been killed since the war began in Sudan, according to estimates by aid workers, while millions more have been displaced in what has become the world's largest displacement and hunger crises.

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