"Despicable Acts": Centre After Hindu Temple Vandalised In California

India has condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in US' California and called upon law enforcement authorities to take strict action against those responsible. Terming such acts "despicable", Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said local authorities should ensure adequate security to places of worship.

Responding to media queries regarding the defacement of the temple at Chino Hills in Los Angeles, Mr Jaiswal said in a statement, "We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms. We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship."

Our response to media queries regarding vandalism at a Hindu Temple in California:



🔗 https://t.co/8H25kCdwhY pic.twitter.com/H59bYxq7qZ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 9, 2025

BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), has said the Hindu community stands firm against hate. "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root," BAPS Public Affairs posted on X. "Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail," it said.

In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace… — BAPS Public Affairs (@BAPS_PubAffairs) March 8, 2025

The temple's official handle on X denounced the act and prayed for peace. "BAPSLosAngeles, like all BAPS Mandirs worldwide, serves as a symbol of peace, harmony, equality, selfless service, and universal Hindu values. We strongly denounce these actions and pray for peace among all communities," it said.

#BAPSLosAngeles, like all BAPS Mandirs worldwide, serves as a symbol of peace, harmony, equality, selfless service, and universal Hindu values. We strongly denounce these actions and pray for peace among all communities. https://t.co/iC76bHUPM9 — BAPS Los Angeles (@bapslosangeles) March 9, 2025

This comes months after the BAPS temple in California's Sacramento was desecrated. In September, graffiti with expletives appeared on the temple premises. Shortly before the Sacramento incident, another BAPS temple in Melville, New York, was defaced.