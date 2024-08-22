Tim Walz's Flannel Fashion Sense Wins Praise From Barack Obama

Barack Obama praised Tim Walz's signature flannel shirts.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz may not have been present at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday evening, but his fashion sense was certainly felt. On Tuesday, former US President Barack Obama praised Walz's signature flannel shirts, saying they "don't come from some political consultant, they come from his closet."

Obama on Tim Walz: Let me tell you something. I love this guy… You can tell those flannel shirts he wears don't come from some political consultant, they come from his closet, and they have been through some stuff. pic.twitter.com/8vYqzNvWNy — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

The next day, Walz's wife, Gwen, reacted to Obama's comment by posting a photo of her husband sewing a button on one of his beloved flannel shirts. "It's so true, @BarackObama. Tim loves his flannels," she wrote on X.

Obama reposted the photo, expressing his admiration for Walz. "I love this guy. Watch tonight to hear from @Tim_Walz - a man who knows what leadership looks like - and how to fix his own flannels."

I love this guy. Watch tonight to hear from @Tim_Walz — a man who knows what leadership looks like — and how to fix his own flannels. https://t.co/exzqjUzplL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 22, 2024

The exchange came just before Tim Walz accepted his party's nomination for vice president on Wednesday. Walz's flannel style has been a hallmark of his folksy, down-to-earth persona, and it appears to have resonated with voters. His convention address was met with enthusiasm from the packed arena.

Walz thanked the delegates for "bringing the joy" to the election. "We're all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason: We love this country," he said, as thousands of delegates held up 'Coach Walz"' placards in red, white and blue.

Tim Walz's speech was filled with intimate details about his family's struggles, including their battle with infertility. He spoke about the importance of respecting others' choices, saying, "In Minnesota, we respect our neighbours and the personal choices they make and even if we wouldn't make those same choices for ourselves we've got a golden rule: mine your own damn business."

A heartwarming clip shared on social media showed Walz's son, Gus, in tears beside his mother and sister, Hope, as they clapped and cheered for the governor.

Tim Walz's kids tear up: "That's my dad!" pic.twitter.com/xfw3C2aI9N — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) August 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Wednesday's convention featured speeches by Barack and Michelle Obama.