Democrat Claims Victory In One Of Two Crunch US Senate Runoffs

US officials and major media had yet to declare a winner for either of the two Georgia seats at stake, both of which Joe Biden's Democrats need to flip to take control of the Senate.

Democrat Claims Victory In One Of Two Crunch US Senate Runoffs

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory against Republican Kelly Loeffler.

Atlanta, United States:

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory Tuesday night in a key US Senate race against Republican Kelly Loeffler -- who has not conceded defeat.

US officials and major media had yet to declare a winner for either of the two Georgia seats at stake, both of which Joe Biden's Democrats need to flip to take control of the Senate.

"Georgia, I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me," Warnock, a 51-year-old Black pastor, said in a televised address shortly after midnight. "And I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia."

Newsbeep

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)