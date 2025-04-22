Delta Plane Catches Fire, Passengers Evacuated On Emergency Slides

A Delta Air Lines flight caught fire on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on Monday (local time), following which the passengers had to evacuate via the emergency slides, CNN reported.

CNN reported, quoting the Federal Aviation Administration and Delta Air Lines, that the flight bound for Atlanta had just departed for the runway when one of the two engines caught fire.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident that resulted in a ball of flames coming out of the right engine, as captured by the cellphone of a passenger in the terminal.

There were 282 passengers on board, luckily, no injuries have been reported, CNN reported.

"Delta flight crews followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft's two engines were observed," the airline said as reported by CNN.

"We appreciate our customers' cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety, and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible," the airline said.

Delta will fly the passengers to their final destinations on other aircraft while maintenance teams are examining the aircraft which had the fire.

