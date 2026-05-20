Death Penalty For Killer Of Pak TikTok Influencer Sana Yousuf

A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing a teenage social media influencer outside her home last year when she rejected his offer of friendship.

Islamabad Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka announced the conviction and verdict for Umar Hayat, who was arrested in June after the killing of 17-year-old Sana Yousuf.

Police said investigators traced and arrested Hayat, 22, who also creates content on TikTok, after reviewing CCTV footage that showed him leaving the street where Yousuf lived shortly after the shooting.

The killing sparked nationwide condemnation.

Yousuf had a wide following in Pakistan. After her death, hundreds of thousands of users began following her account on TikTok, among the country's most popular social media platforms.

Originally from the scenic northern region of Chitral, she was known for promoting traditional Chitrali music and dress through her videos. She also advocated for girls' education. Hours before her murder, she posted a photo celebrating her birthday with friends.

Speaking after the verdict, Yousuf's family told journalists that justice had been served.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)