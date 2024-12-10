Death Of 20-Year-Old Thai Singer Sparks Warnings About "Neck-Twisting" Massage Risks

The deaths of a Thai singer and a Singaporean tourist following visits to massage parlours in Thailand have sparked warnings from the country's doctors about the potentially fatal risk such treatments can pose. According to The Independent, 20-year-old Thai singer Chayada Prao-hom died in hospital in northeastern Udon Thani city on Sunday. Her health reportedly deteriorated following three massage sessions since October. Similarly, a 52-year-old Singaporean tourist also died after receiving a 45-minute oil massage at a parlour in Phuket.

Ms Chayada had taken the massages to relieve shoulder pain, the outlet reported. In the days and weeks before her death, she posted details about the three massage sessions that she said left her bedridden, with numbness spreading through her body. She reported her condition deteriorating further with each session.

In November, she said she had gone to a parlour for three sessions of "a neck twist" and another massage with a "heavy hand". She found herself in a paralytic state a fortnight later, unable to lift her right arm. "I want my story to be a lesson for those who like being massaged a lot. I must recover. I want to work already," Ms Chayada wrote.

The hospital said that the singer died from a blood infection and brain swelling. An investigation had been launched to determine whether her death was linked to the treatments or any underlying causes. The authorities confirmed that the parlour and all the masseuses were working with proper licences.

In a similar incident, Singaporean tourist Lee Mun Tuk died soon after receiving an oil massage at a parlour on Patong Beach, Phuket. Police said that the tourist had fallen asleep during the procedure and started showing symptoms of distress after some time.

It is not clear if massages were the reason for the deaths. However, the incidents have sparked warnings from experts against some techniques used by masseuses.

"An experienced masseuse would not twist the client's neck because it's known as a dangerous point," said Dr Chatpon Kongfeangfung, per the South China Morning Post. "I've warned people before, do not ever let the masseuse twist your neck because it can be fatal," the doctor added.

Professor Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, advisor to the College of Oriental Medicine at Rangsit University also warned that twisting the neck or massaging the cervical spine could lead to paralysis. If done the wrong way, he said, they could "increase the risk of harm to the blood vessel walls that supply the brain, especially the back, tearing and causing brain tissue death, hemiplegia, paralysis".

"The danger will increase in tandem with the force of the twisting, flicking or circling one's head. Repeating these activities for a long time will not only create problems for the nerves but also the blood vessels at the neck," Dr Thiravat said.