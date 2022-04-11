'Death For Some, Captivity For Rest': Ukraine's 'Last Battle' In Mariupol

Ukraine War: The forces said it had been "surrounded" by the Russian army in Mariupol. (File)

Ukrainian forces are preparing for a "last battle" to control the southern port of Mariupol, besieged by Russians since the invasion, marines in the city said on Monday.

"Today will probably be the last battle, as the ammunition is running out," the 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Facebook.

"It's death for some of us, and captivity for the rest," it added, saying it had been "pushed back" and "surrounded" by the Russian army.

