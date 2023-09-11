Death Count In Morocco Earthquake Rises To 2,681

A powerful 6.8 earthquake hit Morocco on Friday and rescue operations are underway (File)

At least 2,681 people died in the strongest-ever earthquake to hit Morocco, the interior ministry said on Monday, revising an earlier toll of nearly 2,500 dead.

Another 2,501 people were injured, the ministry said, as rescue workers race against time in an effort to find survivors.

