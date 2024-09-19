Death Count In Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Rises To 20

More than 450 people also injured in walkie-talkie blasts in Lebanon on Wednesday.

The death toll from a second wave of explosions of electronic devices in Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon on Wednesday rose to 20 with more than 450 people wounded, the country's health ministry said.

"The wave of enemy explosions that targeted walkie talkies... killed 20 people and wounded more than 450," the ministry said in a statement.

