Death Count In Gaza Crosses 12,000, 5,000 Of Them Children, Says Hamas

With the war entering its seventh week, there was no sign of a let-up (File)

Gaza's Hamas government said Saturday the death count from fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas in the Palestinian territory had reached 12,300 since hostilities started on October 7.

The Hamas government said more than 5,000 children were among the dead, alongside 3,300 women, with 30,000 more people wounded. Its health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact numbers as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered.

