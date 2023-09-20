Deadly Tornado Rips Through Eastern China, Video Goes Viral

The tornado affected more than 5,500 people, with 137 houses collapsing.

A tornado in eastern China killed 10 people and seriously injured several others, state media said Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events to strike the country. The tornado affected more than 5,500 people, with 137 houses collapsing, according to "preliminary statistics" cited in a CCTV report. More than 400 people have been temporarily relocated because of the twister, state media said.

Video footage of the tornado ripping through buildings has gone viral on the internet, showing the sheer power and destructive force of this natural disaster.

Watch the video here:

Large, deadly tornado in Suqian, Jiangsu Province this afternoon. Tornado likely moved directly through downtown, massive injuries and some fatalities reported. pic.twitter.com/vvKmTRlzZx — Eric Wang (@Ericwang1101) September 19, 2023

The video shows the tornado as it descends from the sky, forming a massive funnel cloud that twists and turns as it approaches the town. The tornado quickly picks up speed and strength, tearing through buildings and sending debris flying into the air. The video ends with the tornado moving away from the town, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The viral video has served as a stark reminder of the dangers of tornadoes and the importance of heeding warnings from meteorologists. It has also sparked a debate about the need for better tornado preparedness measures in communities that are at risk.

China saw record-breaking downpours and weeks of historic heat this summer, with scientists saying such extreme weather events are being exacerbated by climate change.

Whole villages in Jiangsu were levelled, and at least 98 people were killed in 2016 after the region was hit by a storm with hurricane-force winds and the worst tornado in half a century.

(With inputs from AFP)