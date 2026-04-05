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Deadline For Iran To Open Strait of Hormuz Is Tuesday Evening: Trump

US President Donald Trump said his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure is Tuesday evening, according to an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday.

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Deadline For Iran To Open Strait of Hormuz Is Tuesday Evening: Trump
Trump had said Iran would face infrastructure attacks if it did not open the strait by Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure is Tuesday evening, according to an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday.

"If they don't do something by Tuesday evening, they won't have any power plants and they won't have any bridges standing," Trump told the Journal. In a social media post earlier on Sunday, Trump had said Iran would face infrastructure attacks if it did not open the strait by Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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