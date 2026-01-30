Days After Threatening Strike, Trump Says Iran Wants To 'Make A Deal'

President Donald Trump said Thursday he believed Iran wanted to make a deal to avoid military action, adding that he had set Tehran an undisclosed deadline to respond as US ships steam towards the region.

"I can say this, they do want to make a deal," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. Asked if he had given a deadline, Trump said "yeah I have" but said that "only they know for sure" what it was.

