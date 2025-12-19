'Dark Day For Journalism': Bangladesh Media Sound Alarm After Arson Attacks

Bangladesh was rocked by widespread unrest after Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth figure associated with the country's 2024 pro-democracy movement, died from injuries sustained in an assassination attempt.

The news triggered protests across Dhaka and several other cities, with demonstrators torching buildings linked to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family, including properties associated with her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The violence also spilt over into attacks on major media organisations.

Late Thursday night, protesters forced their way into the offices of the English daily The Daily Star and the Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo, leaving the buildings badly damaged and demonstrations continuing into Friday.

"It is one of the darkest days for independent journalism in Bangladesh," The Daily Star said in a statement.

Speaking to the BBC, consulting editor Kamal Ahmed said the paper was unable to publish its print edition on Friday for the first time in 35 years and warned that operations would remain suspended for some time, describing the organisation as "inoperable for a while".

While no serious injuries were reported, there was extensive fire damage to the buildings, with large sections of the affected buildings left blackened and destroyed.

In its statement, The Daily Star criticised the authorities for what it described as a "relaxed attitude" towards the "safety and security of news outlets", alleging that "certain elements and quarters" had "exploited" public anger to incite mobs against the newspapers. The paper said the attacks were aimed at destabilising the country and "derail the forthcoming election".

Bangladesh is due to go to the polls in February, marking the first national election since Hasina was removed from office.

Muhammad Yunus strongly condemned the violence, saying, "We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson, and destruction of properties."

Addressing journalists directly, Yunus added, "To the journalists of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and New Age: we stand with you. We are deeply sorry for the terror and violence you have endured. The nation has witnessed your courage and tolerance in the face of terror. Attacks on journalists are attacks on truth itself. We promise you full justice."

Yunus described Hadi's death as "an irreparable loss for the nation" and characterised the killing as a premeditated attempt by forces seeking to "derail" the upcoming election. The interim government has announced a national day of mourning on Saturday.

