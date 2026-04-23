D4vd's iPhone Contained 'Significant' Amount Of Child Pornography, Prosecutors Claim

Prosecutors have claimed to discover a "significant" amount of child pornography from d4vd's (pronounced 'David') iCloud storage account after probing his iPhone. D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez after she visited his home in the Hollywood Hills last year. Her dismembered body was later found in the front boot of a Tesla linked to his address.

During the court hearing on Thursday (Apr 23), where d4vd appeared in shackles, the prosecutors said they found eight terabytes of data on an iCloud storage account, according to a report in Variety. Only one terabyte of data has been downloaded so far, and it remains unclear how much of the iCloud content contained child pornography.

There is an additional 20 to 30 terabytes of raw data across various devices that the district attorney's office is attempting to transfer onto drives. The digital data, as well as the body cam footage, DNA trace evidence, property reports, vehicle reports, photographs and forensic reports will now be turned over to d4vd's defence team as he is scheduled to reappear in the court next Wednesday (Apr 29).

D4vd is believed to have killed the teenager for "financial gain" to protect his lucrative music career. Prosecutors also allege she was a witness to an investigation involving sexual acts with a minor. The singer, meanwhile, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his attorneys say they'll defend his innocence. He will remain in custody on no bail.

As per the LA County Medical Examiner's Office, Celeste's body was found in an "advanced state of decomposition" and dismembered into several parts. Additionally, there were presumptive positives for benzodiazepines and methamphetamine/MDMA in her system.

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Celeste's family issued a statement through their attorney, saying they were devastated by the findings.

"The Rivas Hernandez family is absolutely devastated by the findings contained in the Medical Examiner's Report involving the horrible and gruesome death of their beloved daughter," the family stated.

These findings have caused profound emotional pain for the family. They respectfully ask for privacy, understanding, and patience as they process this information.

Who Is D4vd?

D4vd gained popularity with hit tracks like Romantic Homicide and Here With Me. He was signed to a record label in 2022 and reached number 60 on the Billboard Hot 100. In April last year, he made his Coachella debut, where he suffered a nasty fall, attempting a backflip.