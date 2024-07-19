CrowdStrike CEO Says 'Deeply Sorry' For Tech Outage: Report

The company "would make sure every customer is fully recovered," said George Kurtz

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz apologized for a global tech failure that disrupted multiple industries on Friday, vowing to work with all of its customers as they work to get their operations back online.

"We're deeply sorry for the impact that we've caused to customers, to travelers, to anyone affected by this, including our company," he told NBC News' "Today" program.

"Many of the customers are rebooting the system and it's coming up and it'll be operational," George Kurtz said. "It could be some time for some systems that won't automatically recover," he added, but the company "would make sure every customer is fully recovered."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)