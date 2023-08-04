Crocodile Kills Costa Rican Soccer Player, Swims Away With Body

Jesus Alberto Ortiz was a member of Deportivo Rio Canas, an amateur club team.

In a tragic incident in Costa Rica, a 29-year-old soccer player named Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz was killed after being attacked by a crocodile in the river, according to Spanish outlet Marca. It remains unclear whether he drowned or succumbed to the animal's pressure during the attack, the outlet further said. The horrifying event took place in the Canas River, where Ortiz leaped from a closed fishing bridge despite the known presence of crocodiles in the water, while he was exercising.

Witnesses were left horrified as they watched a chilling scene unfold, with footage capturing the large creature swimming through the river with Ortiz's body. The incident occurred approximately 140 miles from Costa Rica's capital city of San Jose near the town of Santa Cruz, in the province of Guanacaste.

Mr Ortiz was a member of Deportivo Rio Canas, an amateur club team. He had even appeared for the team in the Costa Rican Ascenso League. The team confirmed Mr Ortiz's death in a Facebook post.

"With deep sorrow we make public the death of our player Jesus Lopez Ortiz (Chucho) may God rest his soul," read the statement as published by Marca.

"Today is a very difficult day for all of us and we will remember you in the many facets of your sporting life as a coach, player and also as a family man. You will always live in our hearts Chucho. Fly high," it further said.

The local Red Cross said that to retrieve the soccer player's remains, the police had to use firearms to shoot down the crocodile.