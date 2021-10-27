Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin Not Ruled Out: US Official On Prop Gun Incident

"All options are on the table at this point," said Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies (File)

Criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin, who shot dead a cinematographer and wounded a director on the set of his latest movie, have not been ruled out, the local district attorney said Wednesday.

"All options are on the table," said Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, whose area of responsibility covers the set of "Rust".

"No one has been ruled out at this point."

An investigation into last Thursday's fatal shooting has recovered 500 rounds of ammunition from the set in New Mexico, Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters, adding detectives believe they were a mix of blanks, dummies and live rounds.

"We're going to determine how those (live rounds) got there, why they were there, because they shouldn't have been there," Mendoza said.

