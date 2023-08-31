Credit Suisse Merger With UBS To Cost 3,000 Jobs In Switzerland

Banking giant UBS said Thursday that its merger with former rival Credit Suisse and full absorbtion of its Swiss unit would cause 3,000 job cuts in Switzerland in the coming years.

"Around 1,000 redundancies will result from the integration of Credit Suisse Schweiz," UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti said in a conference call with analysts, adding the overall restructuring was "expected to lead to about 2,000 additional redundancies in Switzerland over the next couple of years".

