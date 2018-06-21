Cradle Fund CEO Dies After Phone Explodes While Charging At Home

According to reports, two of his smartphones were kept on charge next to his bedside and one of them exploded. While some reports claim that the fire from the explosion caught the mattress and then spread to the room, leading to the CEO's death, others say that broken parts of the phone hit Mr Hassan on the back of the head which led to a "trauma". The police, however, have concluded that Mr Hassan died of smoke inhalation after being trapped in a bedroom fire.
Mr Hassan's brother-in-law said that he died before the mattress caught fire.
The official statement issued by Cradle Fund, said, "The post-mortem report concluded the cause of death as being complication of blast injuries attributable to an exploding hand phone that was being charged next to him."
Cradle Fund is owned by the Malaysian Ministry of Finance that helps fund tech entrepreneurs and startups. Mr Hassan spent over 15 years promoting early-stage funding for tech startups. He was educated in the United Kingdom and had a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Buckingham.